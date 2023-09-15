SkyView
Columbia police request help in locating woman in custodial interference investigation

Police search for woman wanted for custodial interference
The Columbia Police Department reported officers have asked for help in finding a woman in connection to a custodial interference investigation.(Columbia Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported officers have asked for help in finding a woman in connection to a custodial interference investigation.

Officers said an outstanding arrest warrant was issued for Regina Luckey, 24, after she failed to follow a court order that stated she turned over her 6-year-old son Brian to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

If you see Luckey or her son, you are encouraged to contact police by 9-1-1 or using Crimestoppers.

