Columbia police request help in locating woman in custodial interference investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported officers have asked for help in finding a woman in connection to a custodial interference investigation.

#ColumbiaPDSC Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigators have an outstanding arrest warrant for 24-y/o Regina Luckey for custodial interference. According to @SC_DSS, Luckey failed to adhere to a court order requiring that she turn over her 6-year-old son Brian to that agency. pic.twitter.com/rsFsZWiPFW — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 15, 2023

Officers said an outstanding arrest warrant was issued for Regina Luckey, 24, after she failed to follow a court order that stated she turned over her 6-year-old son Brian to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

If you see Luckey or her son, you are encouraged to contact police by 9-1-1 or using Crimestoppers.

