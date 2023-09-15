Robbery reported near University of South Carolina’s campus

SkyView
Two USC professors leave the university
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina reported a robbery that happened near campus.

University officials initially made an announcement through Carolina Alert where they said the robbery occurred at the Shell gas station at 830 Assembly Street.

The Columbia Police Department reported hours later a gas station employee said a man stole money from the register at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said while it was not believed a weapon was shown, the man threatened the employee.

The suspect fled east on College Street to the Columbia campus, according to university officials.

No injuries were reported.

No students were involved in the incident, according to university officials.

The university’s campus police said the suspect is not believed to be in the area after making a thorough canvas.

The incident is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department and the USC Police Department.

