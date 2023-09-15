Robbery reported near University of South Carolina’s campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina reported a robbery that happened near campus.

University officials initially made an announcement through Carolina Alert where they said the robbery occurred at the Shell gas station at 830 Assembly Street.

Carolina Alert: Update-Armed robbery at Corner Pantry at 830 Assembly St. on Columbia campus



Suspect: Light skin black male with black pants, red shirt, green mask, a blue bag over his shoulder, white socks, and black slides. Suspect heading east on College St. — Carolina Alert (@CarolinaAlert) September 15, 2023

The Columbia Police Department reported hours later a gas station employee said a man stole money from the register at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said while it was not believed a weapon was shown, the man threatened the employee.

Police said while it was not believed a weapon was shown, the man threatened the employee.

The suspect fled east on College Street to the Columbia campus, according to university officials.

No injuries were reported.

No students were involved in the incident, according to university officials.

The university’s campus police said the suspect is not believed to be in the area after making a thorough canvas.

After a thorough canvas, the suspect is not believed to be in the area. There were no reported injuries. This incident is being investigated by Columbia Police Department and the USC Police Department. https://t.co/UHqxoClSn8 — USC Police (@USCPD) September 15, 2023

The incident is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department and the USC Police Department.

Members of the Carolina Community with information are encouraged to contact the USC Police Department at 803-777-4215. https://t.co/pL7mUwl5DK — USC Police (@USCPD) September 15, 2023

