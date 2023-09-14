WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh, Laffitte and Fleming to appear in Beaufort Co. court Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has set the date for the state trial of Alex Murdaugh on scores of financial crimes.

Judge Clifton Newman said convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, who faces more than 100 financial crimes, will go on trial for those charges on Nov. 27, which is the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Murdaugh previously agreed to plead guilty to federal charges he stole millions of dollars from clients, according to court records. That federal court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Newman was also presiding over a status hearing for former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte and the 21 state charges he is facing.

Laffitte was convicted in November on six federal charges and sentenced to 84 months in prison in August. He was also ordered to pay $3.55 million in restitution. In court documents filed Aug. 8, Laffitte appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit from the sentence handed down Aug. 1.

Former attorney Cory Fleming was set to be sentenced Thursday morning after pleading guilty to state charges on Aug. 23 ranging from breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

The charges stem from accusations that he conspired with disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to take money from a wrongful death settlement from the estate of Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield was Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died after what was described as a “trip-and-fall” accident at Murdaugh’s home in February of 2018.

Fleming has already been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty in May to similar federal charges.

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and two men accused of conspiring financial crimes with him will appear in a Beaufort County court Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.