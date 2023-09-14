SkyView
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee and Margot are weakening and Tropical Depression 15 has formed in the Atlantic

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are now moving past the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season but the tropics remain very busy.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is still a Category 1 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 80 MPH.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Lee will continue to weaken and turn post-tropical as it merges with a cold front but will bring gusty winds up to 40-60 mph for the New England area this weekend with rounds of tropical showers.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Deep in the Atlantic, Margot has lost some strength and now a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 65 MPH. Thankfully, no impacts to the Eastern Seaboard will occur from Margot as it spins out over the open waters of the Atlantic.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Friday Tropical Depression 15 formed in the central Atlantic but is still very disorganized.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

However, in the coming days Tropical Depression 15 will encounter warm waters and low wind shear allowing it to quickly strengthen and is projected to become a major hurricane with winds up to 115 mph by Tuesday of next week as it heads for Bermuda. This system will get the name Nigel once it becomes a tropical storm.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

The National Hurricane Center is also watching another disturbance getting ready to move off of the western coast of Africa. This disturbance has a 20% chance of development over the next 5-7 days.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

