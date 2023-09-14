Trial underway for man charged in deadly 2019 boat crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A trial is underway in Richland County for a man charged with a felony BUI.

The crash happened in 2019 near the Lighthouse Marina, off Johnson Marina Road.

According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Tracy Gordon was driving a cigarette boat when he hit a pontoon boat with three people in it, a man, his wife and their daughter.

Stanley Kisser, 68, died in that boat crash, his wife lost a leg and his daughter was injured. According to police, Gordon was under the influence during the time of the crash.

Gordon was charged in connection with Kisser’s death in September 2019. He was charged with three counts of felony BUI and was initially denied bond.

Gordon was later granted a $100,000 cash surety bond.

Since the crash, Kisser’s daughter dedicated her time to strengthening South Carolina’s boating law.

Because of her efforts and other boating safety advocates, the South Carolina Boater Education Bill, passed earlier this year.

“It means everything to me,” Morgan said to WIS. “I want to honor my father and other families who have lost their loved ones, and I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this.”

The trial began on Monday.

Former defense attorney Heath Taylor will be the judge in the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.