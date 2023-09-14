Soda City Living - Thirsty Thursday, Bierkeller Brewing Company

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is Thirsty Thursday, and what better way to get a head start on the weekend than to check out a new place to grab a brew and a bite.

Soda City Living headed to the riverfront in downtown Columbia to visit Bierkeller Brewing Company, a German-style biergarten right here in the Midlands. Customers will feel like they have stepped into a different world but they are still not far from home.

Bierkeller has been around for quite some time but in the form of a pop-up restaurant. Now, they have their own special spot in the heart of Columbia with gorgeous views of the river and plenty of seating.

The pretzel and beer cheese seems to be a big hit, along with other German classics like the currywurst.

The opening of Bierkeller’s restaurant has been long-anticipated by many people in Columbia. The owner saw there was a big demand for German food and beer here in the Midlands.

Along the side of the restaurant where yeast and other beer ingredients are delivered, there are lots of biergarten tables for people to sit and share. Then, inside the bierhall, there’s a very efficient beer and food window. Plus, more tables to be seated.

Outside right along the riverfront is even more seating and all patrons have the opportunity to enjoy German culture in an open environment with plenty of space for big groups or small gatherings.

But that’s not all Bierkeller has to offer. the food and drinks at the establishment are bar none.

The beer at Bierkeller is unlike any other beer many have tried before. With hints of hints of bananas, but the beer was not fruity but well-balanced. It paired perfectly with the pretzel, which had that nice outer part and a soft inside.

The beer cheese was also an excellent choice for a creamy dip for your pretzel.

Bierkeller will be releasing new beers and food in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on their website Bierkeller “bierkeller columbia dot com” and their Instagram @BierkellerColumbia.

