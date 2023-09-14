Soda City Live: S.C. Horror Convention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Horror is a 2-day family-friendly event that will be held on September 16-17, 2023. Come take your costumes out for an early test drive and meet celebrities from the genre. We will have celebrities, artists, and vendors to visit. Get some autographs, buy some items, and enjoy the atmosphere.

Tickets are on sale now. Please join us at the inaugural SC Horror, the ONLY horror convention in South Carolina! Join us on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. for the South Carolina Horror Convention, at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, South Carolina, United States of America, Don’t miss your chance, Get your tickets for South Carolina Horror Convention today! https://schorror.com/tickets.

