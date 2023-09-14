Soda City Live: Midlands Fall Arts & Crafts Market

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 100 vendors at one event! Stop by the SC Farmer’s Market in West Columbia, SC for this 2-DAY EVENT! Photography, pottery plants, one-of-a-kind items, and everything in between. FREE ADMISSION AND FREE PARKING

Contact The Midlands Crafter’s Association directly with event questions or vendor info: Call 803-553-4912 or visit here.

