Soda City Live: Midlands Fall Arts & Crafts Market

By Steven Fulton
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 100 vendors at one event! Stop by the SC Farmer’s Market in West Columbia, SC for this 2-DAY EVENT! Photography, pottery plants, one-of-a-kind items, and everything in between. FREE ADMISSION AND FREE PARKING

Contact The Midlands Crafter’s Association directly with event questions or vendor info: Call 803-553-4912 or visit here.

