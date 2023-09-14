Soda City Live: HOME Application Instruction Workshop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia receives an annual HOME allocation from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City of Columbia has set aside a total of $3,500,000.00 in HOME funds from prior years for eligible affordable housing projects within the incorporated City limit.

The Community Development Department will host a workshop to explain the Notice of Funding Announcement application process, timeline, eligible activities, and applicants on Wednesday, September 19, 2023, at Earlewood Park from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

