Sign up for Champions for Children to help at-risk children

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Now is the time to make sure you get your name on the list for a tee time at the upcoming Champions for Children Golf Tournament. Numerous at-risk children are helped through the day on the links.

The tournament - which is held in October at the Columbia Country Club - is a fundraiser for youth programs run by the Richland and Lexington County Sheriff’s Departments and the Columbia-based organization, Captain’s Hope Children’s Outreach.

Ansley Younginer is the operations manager for Champions for Children. Sheriff Leon Lott - the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. And Carey Rich is the founder of Captain’s Hope. They joined WIS News 10 to invite the community to get involved.

The Champions for Children Golf Tournament benefiting at-risk youth is Monday, October 23rd at Columbia Country Club which is in Blythewood. Arrive at 10 a.m. for registration, then warm up before the 12-noon shotgun start. At 4:30 p.m. watch for the golf ball drop, followed by a 5:00 p.m. dinner.

Sign up at https://www.championsforchildren-sc.org/.

