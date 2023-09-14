SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC Department of Transportation announces I-20W onto U.S. 1 ramp closure

SCDOT logo
SCDOT logo(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up drivers, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced an exit ramp on I-20 will be closed Thursday night.

Officials said the westbound off-ramp from I-20 onto U.S. 1 (Exit 58) will be closed Thursday at 9 p.m. and continue through 7 a.m. on Friday.

The closure will allow for road work that is part of the I-20 Interchange Improvement Project in Lexington County. The work is expected to be completed in Spring 2024 and will fully replace the existing interchange to improve overall traffic through the area.

Commuters planning to use the I-20 westbound off-ramp to U.S. 1 at Exit 58 are advised to use alternate routes. The detour route encourages commuters to continue to Exit 55B and change directions at S.C. 6 to enter I-20 eastbound toward Columbia. Continue on I-20 eastbound to U.S. 1 (Exit 58).

Message boards and signs along the route will display detour directions.

Road conditions can be checked here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As presented now, the money for this project would come from bonds, American Rescue Plan Act...
Richland County proposes future for Columbia Mall
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers/Storms linger into Thursday
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the...
Large fight breaks out at Kershaw County school cafeteria
Deputies said 71-year-old Henry Allen was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
Man shot and killed in Clarendon County identified
Zhiyong Che was charged with trafficking marijuana 100 pounds or more
Police: Man arrested for carrying more than 200 lbs. of Marijuana

Latest News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 1600 block of Main Street temporarily closed
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 1600 block of Main Street temporarily closed
Traffic jam on a highway.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire causes lane blockage on I-26 Eastbound
Officers have reported an overturned vehicle has caused the westbound lane of a South Carolina...
First Alert Traffic: Westbound ramp open after overturned vehicle closed exit ramp
Drivers will not be able to cross the tracks during the closures.
Multiple railroad crossings close in Gaston for surface maintenance