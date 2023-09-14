SC Department of Transportation announces I-20W onto U.S. 1 ramp closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up drivers, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced an exit ramp on I-20 will be closed Thursday night.

Officials said the westbound off-ramp from I-20 onto U.S. 1 (Exit 58) will be closed Thursday at 9 p.m. and continue through 7 a.m. on Friday.

The closure will allow for road work that is part of the I-20 Interchange Improvement Project in Lexington County. The work is expected to be completed in Spring 2024 and will fully replace the existing interchange to improve overall traffic through the area.

Commuters planning to use the I-20 westbound off-ramp to U.S. 1 at Exit 58 are advised to use alternate routes. The detour route encourages commuters to continue to Exit 55B and change directions at S.C. 6 to enter I-20 eastbound toward Columbia. Continue on I-20 eastbound to U.S. 1 (Exit 58).

Message boards and signs along the route will display detour directions.

Road conditions can be checked here.

