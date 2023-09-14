SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County Judge sentences drug dealer after three year plea investigation

By Jalen Tart
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge has sentenced drug dealer Robert Marks to seven years after hearing a three-year investigation into Marks’s plea deal.

Sheriff Leon Lott, who was present at the courthouse said Marks is a major drug dealer that needs to be sent away and drugs that are trafficked in Columbia need to stop.

South Carolina representative Todd Rutherford who represents Marks said drug charges now are archaic and spending money on Marks going to jail is a waste of time.

Sheriff Lott and Attorney Rutherford were both present in the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon for the sentencing of 39-year-old Robert Marks.

Marks has a long list of charges dating back to 2001.

In this case, specifically, Marks was arrested on a drug charge back in 2016 for having 200 grams of cocaine.

Twenty-two deputies and personnel from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department sat alongside Sheriff Lott who said the case was a major one for the department.

Sheriff Lott also stated justice was served in the judge’s decision.

“We’ll I think justice was served today the best it could be served. I think the judge had some great points that were made that it wasn’t fair for anybody. That says the law enforcement would be defended and I think it was a fair sentence,” said Sheriff Lott.

Marks was dressed in all black and didn’t say anything while in front of the judge with his attorney.

Rutherford defended his client’s case claiming that Marks was a good civilian and a great father to his two kids.

Rutherford asked for a 5-year sentence in Mark’s case.

After the sentencing, Rutherford said:

“The plea deal was that he would plead guilty with a PWID 2nd which is possession with intention to distribute 2nd offense with a recommendation. This was on again evidence-based practices of how much time someone would get that had that much drugs if they plead guilty and did not put the state through a trial,” said Rutherford.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office
According to records, 45-year-old Lawrence Threatt was arrested Friday, Sept. 8., and charged...
Active U.S. Navy member charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said the victims were 34-year-old Joshua J. Jackson of...
Coroner identifies 2 men shot and killed in Richland County
The fair returns to Columbia Oct. 11 to 22 for its 154th year.
Discount admission tickets for South Carolina State Fair go on sale
Police said Shaniya Anderson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance locating 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

Drug dealer sentenced to 7 years
Drug dealer sentenced to 7 years
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks about South Carolina’s Workforce Scholarships for the Future program...
Governor touts success of technical college scholarship program, helping 32K-plus students
Anerican Caner Society Rideshare program that brings cancer patients to their appointments.
Road to Recovery, American Cancer Society rideshare program
Attorney General Alan Wilson, alongside dozens of advocates, law enforcement partners, and some...
S.C. organizations serving crime victims to receive more than $31 million in grants, AG Wilson announces