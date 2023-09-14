SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Officer involved in crash while chasing stolen ambulance, Spartanburg police say

A patrol car belonging to the Spartanburg Police Department was reportedly involved in a crash during a chase with a stolen ambulance on Thursday afternoon.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A patrol car belonging to the Spartanburg Police Department was involved in a crash during a chase with a stolen ambulance on Thursday afternoon.

FOX Carolina crews saw the damaged patrol car on North Pine Street near East St. John Street. A police officer on the scene said the crash occurred during a pursuit involving a stolen ambulance.

Spartanburg Medical Center confirmed the ambulance was stolen from the Mary Black campus on Thursday. The damaged ambulance was later recovered in Union County.

The health system said no patients or EMS personnel were injured in the incident.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the...
Large fight breaks out at Kershaw County school cafeteria
As presented now, the money for this project would come from bonds, American Rescue Plan Act...
Richland County proposes future for Columbia Mall
Black River Electric Cooperative has vehicles ready to help with power outages in the South.
Lineman dies while on the job in Kershaw County
The 5th Solicitor’s Office reported a man has been convicted after dousing a woman in gasoline...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
Deputies said 71-year-old Henry Allen was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
Man shot and killed in Clarendon County identified

Latest News

SCDOT logo
SC Department of Transportation announces I-20W onto U.S. 1 ramp closure
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 1600 block of Main Street temporarily closed
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 1600 block of Main Street temporarily closed
WIS 6-6:30a weekly recurring - Syncbak
SC Department of Transportation announces I-20W onto U.S. 1 ramp closure
Traffic jam on a highway.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire causes lane blockage on I-26 Eastbound
Officers have reported an overturned vehicle has caused the westbound lane of a South Carolina...
First Alert Traffic: Westbound ramp open after overturned vehicle closed exit ramp