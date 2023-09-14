SkyView
Myrtle Beach Safari owner to be sentenced for wildlife trafficking

The Myrtle Beach man featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King” will learn his fate on Thursday.
By Kristin Nelson and WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WMBF/WWBT) – The Myrtle Beach man featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King” will learn his fate on Thursday.

A judge will sentence Doc Antle at a Thursday hearing in Virginia. In June, a jury found Antle guilty of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

He was also tried on animal cruelty charges but was found not guilty.

Investigators said Doc Antle illegally purchased lion cubs in Frederick County, Va., for display at Myrtle Beach Safari.

Antle still faces several federal charges in connection with his dealings at Myrtle Beach Safari. Authorities arrested Antle in Horry County in June 2022 on money laundering charges.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

He was then charged in a federal wildlife trafficking case, where he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee. At this time, no trial date is set on the federal charges against him out of South Carolina.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

