Multiple Richland County roadways to undergo construction

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Richland County have announced that upgrades will be made to two roadways.

Crews said the County’s Department of Public Works has asked drivers to use caution because of the upgrades with the completion of the roadwork to be done by the end of November.

The affected areas are:

Summit Parkway, from the intersection of Hardscrabble Road to Summit Ridge Drive

Summit Ridge Drive, from Summit Parkway to the entrance of Lake Carolina

According to officials, work will begin Wednesday, Sept. 27 on Summit Parkway and will extend to Summit Ridge Drive. The improvements to both roads will include gutter and curb repairs, base repair, and asphalt resurfacing.

Drivers should expect temporary delays while work is ongoing and plan extra time for traveling these roads. Officials added to use an alternate route if possible as work will happen during daytime hours.

Lane closures will occur on Summit Parkway, with at least one lane in each direction remaining open for travel. Lane closures for some parts of Summit Ridge Drive will reduce traffic to one lane.

For more information, visit the Department of Public Works page on the County’s website or call 803-576-2400.

