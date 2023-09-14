SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Multiple Richland County roadways to undergo construction

Officials with Richland County have announced that upgrades will be made to two roadways.
Officials with Richland County have announced that upgrades will be made to two roadways.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Richland County have announced that upgrades will be made to two roadways.

Crews said the County’s Department of Public Works has asked drivers to use caution because of the upgrades with the completion of the roadwork to be done by the end of November.

The affected areas are:

  • Summit Parkway, from the intersection of Hardscrabble Road to Summit Ridge Drive
  • Summit Ridge Drive, from Summit Parkway to the entrance of Lake Carolina

According to officials, work will begin Wednesday, Sept. 27 on Summit Parkway and will extend to Summit Ridge Drive. The improvements to both roads will include gutter and curb repairs, base repair, and asphalt resurfacing.

Drivers should expect temporary delays while work is ongoing and plan extra time for traveling these roads. Officials added to use an alternate route if possible as work will happen during daytime hours.

Lane closures will occur on Summit Parkway, with at least one lane in each direction remaining open for travel. Lane closures for some parts of Summit Ridge Drive will reduce traffic to one lane.

For more information, visit the Department of Public Works page on the County’s website or call 803-576-2400.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the...
Large fight breaks out at Kershaw County school cafeteria
As presented now, the money for this project would come from bonds, American Rescue Plan Act...
Richland County proposes future for Columbia Mall
Black River Electric Cooperative has vehicles ready to help with power outages in the South.
Lineman dies while on the job in Kershaw County
The 5th Solicitor’s Office reported a man has been convicted after dousing a woman in gasoline...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
Deputies said 71-year-old Henry Allen was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
Man shot and killed in Clarendon County identified

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial date set, Fleming to be sentenced in Beaufort Co. court
Spartanburg Police Department patrol vehicle involved in crash during pursuit with stolen...
Officer involved in crash while chasing stolen ambulance, Spartanburg police say
Columbia City Council set to approve $1.5 million contract to get Finlay Park renovations...
City of Columbia holds groundbreaking ceremony to launch Finlay Park revitalization
Multiple assaults reported at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Multiple assaults reported at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center