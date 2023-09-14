Multiple assaults reported at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

SkyView
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple assaults at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies said they were called to a local hospital for reports of three separate detainees being assaulted in their dorms on Thursday.

The first detainee said another cut him with a sharp object overnight. Two detainees said they were assaulted, one with a sharp object and the other with a mop in the overnight hours.

Deputies said they are investigating the three separate incidents.

