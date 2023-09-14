SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Meet Yoda, the K-9 credited for helping authorities capture escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante

Yoda works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped...
Yoda works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped inmate.(Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – K-9 Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, bit and subdued Danelo Cavalcante after a two-week-long manhunt.

That led to authorities finally taking him in after Cavalcante escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Officials said he resisted arrest, which means Yoda had his work cut out for him keeping Cavalcante in place while officers moved in.

The K-9 works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped inmate.

Cavalcante was taken back into custody Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As presented now, the money for this project would come from bonds, American Rescue Plan Act...
Richland County proposes future for Columbia Mall
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers/Storms linger into Thursday
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the...
Large fight breaks out at Kershaw County school cafeteria
Deputies said 71-year-old Henry Allen was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
Man shot and killed in Clarendon County identified
Zhiyong Che was charged with trafficking marijuana 100 pounds or more
Police: Man arrested for carrying more than 200 lbs. of Marijuana

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
No sign of Kim Jong Un as his Russia visit continues and Seoul expresses concern over Putin meetings
The announcement was made on Wednesday by Mayor Daniel Rickenmann (left) alongside Dominion...
City of Columbia and Dominion Energy announce partnership to expand public access to Saluda River
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
As all eyes are fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar
A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
New England has been hit by a likely tornado. Hurricane Lee is up next