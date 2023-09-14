SkyView
Lenegendary singer Gladys Knight to come Columbia in February

Gladys Knight (Source=Dwight McCann)
Gladys Knight (Source=Dwight McCann)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Singer and actress Gladys Knight will make a stop in the Midlands for a concert in February.

Knight will be at the Township Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

More information can be found here.

