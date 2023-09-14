Legendary singer Gladys Knight to come Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Actress and Grammy award-winning singer Gladys Knight will make a stop in the Midlands for a concert in February.

Knight will be at the Township Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

More information can be found here.

