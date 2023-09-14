Kershaw County coroner identifies the lineman who died while on the job

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified a Black River Electric Cooperative employee who died after an accident Tuesday while on the job.

According to Black River CEO Charlie Allen, a crew was working on Canty Hill Road in Cassatt, when the lineman came across a piece of equipment that became energized.

The lineman was identified as 34-year-old Timothy John Gardner of Sumter.

Officials said Gardner was pronounced dead at MUSC-Kershaw Health shortly after being electrocuted while working at a job site on Cantey Hill Road in Camden.

