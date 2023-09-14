SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Health alert issued for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.
The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.(USDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup due to misbranding.

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.

According to the FSIS, a recall was not requested because the affected products have been pulled from warehouse shelves are no longer available.

If you still have any containers in your fridge, you should return them to Costco.

The soup was sold in 2 lbs. tubs with an expiration date of Nov. 23.

The USDA warns people in the following states to be on the lookout: Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

There have not been any confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the soup so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the...
Large fight breaks out at Kershaw County school cafeteria
Black River Electric Cooperative has vehicles ready to help with power outages in the South.
Lineman dies while on the job in Kershaw County
As presented now, the money for this project would come from bonds, American Rescue Plan Act...
Richland County proposes future for Columbia Mall
The 5th Solicitor’s Office reported a man has been convicted after dousing a woman in gasoline...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
Deputies said 71-year-old Henry Allen was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
Man shot and killed in Clarendon County identified

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.
Water Beads toys sold at Target recalled after baby’s death
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
An Ohio public school worker was fired after he's caught on video hitting a nonverbal student,...
Nonverbal 3-year-old boy hit by school employee, parents say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case