FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall feels fight back in tomorrow!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – We’re still holding on to some showers chances today, but low humidity & Friday sunshine await!

First Alert Headlines

· Behind the next cold front, fall-like air returns into Friday and Saturday.

· Plentiful sunshine works back to the region tomorrow/Saturday as well.

· Upper 50s are likely to kick start the weekend.

· Isolated rain chances and humidity increase into Sunday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning all! Temps are a bit more comfortable with highs in the low 80s today, but it won’t feel like it just yet, as humidity is still hanging on for the Palmetto State. A few showers/storms are also possible into this afternoon.

For Friday morning our low temp is near 65 or just below for some communities in our viewing area, and highs reach the low 80s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure builds over the region keeping our skies on the clear side.

This lasts into Saturday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s! Sunday will see a return oh humidity and isolated rain chances.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Humidity tries to hold on with breaks of sun and a few pm showers. Highs in the low-80s.

Friday: Sunshine increases into the afternoon! Humidity drops off, with highs around 82 degrees.

Saturday: A cool start with lows in the upper 50s! Highs reach the low 80s under a good deal of sun.

Sunday: More humid with breaks of sun and isolated showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Back to more sunshine and lower humidity. Highs to the mid-80s.

