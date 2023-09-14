City of Columbia holds groundbreaking ceremony to launch Finlay Park revitalization

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia launched the construction process for the revitalization of Finlay Park during a groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony took place at Finlay Park on Thursday.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann said this construction project is one that is a long time coming.

The $24,100,000 revitalization of Finlay Park will include the following:

Repairing the iconic spiral fountain, adding new falls cascading into a newly renovated central pond which will then flow into an amenity stream

Construction of new multi-use structures for events and park activation, including a new band stage

Enhancing lawn areas for events

Adding new amenities such as strolling gardens, multiple walkways, an overlook plaza, restrooms, a shade shelter, spray play, a destination playground and public art

Increasing safety and visibility with more open-sight lines, cameras, call boxes and enhanced lighting solutions

Adding office space for hospitality and on-site park rangers

Accessibility upgrades, parking modifications and more

