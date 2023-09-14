City of Columbia and Dominion Energy announce partnership to expand public access to Saluda River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More people in the Midlands could soon have access to the Saluda River.

Officials with the City of Columbia and Dominion Energy announced a partnership that will expand more than 200 acres of public river access along the Saluda Greenway.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Mayor Daniel Rickenmann alongside Dominion Energy of South Carolina president Keller Kissam.

Officials said this shows their commitment to further expand connectivity, public access and collaboration along the Saluda River.

“Whether it’s providing land for the nationally recognized Riverbanks Zoo or supporting fishing and other recreational opportunities, we are helping to make the Saluda River more accessible for the communities we serve,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We are fortunate to have such a beautiful natural resource running through the Midlands and are excited for people to discover even more of it in the years to come.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.