Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court on murder charge

James Dunmore is suspected of killing Watts on July 16.
Dunmore first appeared in court in late August, when he was denied bond.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - New details could be revealed about what led up to Allisha Watts’ death in July on Thursday, as her alleged killer appears in court.

Watts, who was believed to have been killed on July 16, was reported missing on July 18 in Charlotte. She had been in the city visiting her boyfriend, James Dunmore, when she was last seen at his home.

For weeks, search parties and law enforcement worked to find the Moore County woman. More than a month after her disappearance, Watts’ body was found behind a cemetery in Montgomery County on Aug. 24.

Investigators determined Dunmore as a suspect in the case and arrested him in Charlotte. He was later moved to Montgomery County, where he is still being held.

Dunmore is charged with Watts’ murder and first appeared in court in late August, when he was denied bond.

The motive of the killing remains unclear, as does Watts’ cause of death.

