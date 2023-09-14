SkyView
Big Red Barn Retreat: Finalist in the Defender Service Awards

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Kristina Thacker
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Big Red Barn retreat in Blythewood, a nonprofit haven for veterans and first responders, is one of 5 finalists in the Defender Service awards.

Should the organization win, it will get a Land Rover Defender vehicle.

The prize, according to Co-Founder of the Big Red Barn Retreat, Sutton Shaw, will make tasks easier for the volunteers.

“It would be amazing for us. But for that to happen, we need support, not just in the Midlands, but all of South Carolina,” said Shaw.

The Big Red Barn Retreat is a place for veterans and first responders to work on their healing journeys with peer-related services and classes.

“To turn struggle into strength,” is the way that Executive Director Marty Martinez described the goal of the organization.

Voting for The Big Red Barn Retreat in the Defender Service Awards is free and can be done online. ((Link will be available tomorrow at 10 a.m.))

Votes can be cast once a day every day from September 15th-October 4th.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

