Attorney Carl Grant discusses trial date for financial crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Once again, Alex Murdaugh and his two alleged co-conspirators were in court for the dozens of financial charges they are facing.

Judge Clifton Newman has set a trial date for Murdaugh, the federal court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

But that doesn’t mean that Murdaugh’s defense is taking their eyes away from his murder trial.

Today attorney Dick Harpootlian argued jury tampering in the murder case that wrapped up in March.

Attorney Carl Grant joined WIS anchors Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw in the studio today to discuss the update on Murdaugh’s charges and court date.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.