Attorney Carl Grant discusses trial date for financial crimes

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Once again, Alex Murdaugh and his two alleged co-conspirators were in court for the dozens of financial charges they are facing.

Judge Clifton Newman has set a trial date for Murdaugh, the federal court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

But that doesn’t mean that Murdaugh’s defense is taking their eyes away from his murder trial.

Today attorney Dick Harpootlian argued jury tampering in the murder case that wrapped up in March.

Attorney Carl Grant joined WIS anchors Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw in the studio today to discuss the update on Murdaugh’s charges and court date.

