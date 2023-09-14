SkyView
Arby’s adds Big Game Burger made with venison, elk to menu

The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Arby’s is adding a new burger to the menu that includes meat from a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef.

The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning Sept. 12.

Arby’s said the burger is an evolution of the venison sandwich that was introduced to the menu in 2017.

The Big Game Burger includes a patty made from a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef, then topped with crispy onions, tangy pickles, and melty Swiss cheese. The burger is finished with a dark cherry steak sauce, a popular flavor pairing with venison.

The Big Game Burger is available at Arby’s restaurants nationwide, starting at $8.79.

As presented now, the money for this project would come from bonds, American Rescue Plan Act...
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the...
Deputies said 71-year-old Henry Allen was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
Black River Electric Cooperative has vehicles ready to help with power outages in the South.
An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in...
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left,...
Shoppers wait to purchase items in a boutique on Tennyson Street Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in...
