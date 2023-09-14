SkyView
5 students charged with assault, battery by mob in Lugoff-Elgin High School cafeteria fight

Pic of a classroom
Pic of a classroom(123rf.com)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lugoff, S.C. (WIS) - Five students were charged with assault and battery by mob after a large fight broke out in a high school cafeteria on Wednesday.

Video obtained by WIS News 10 shows teenagers approach a student in the cafeteria of Lugoff-Elgin High School. Quickly, the situation escalated to a large fight involving multiple students. The video showed adults -- who appeared to be teachers and administrators -- try and break up the large fight.

All injuries from the fight were “minor,” according to the school district.

The students involved in the fight were suspended and will have a hearing to determine if they will be expelled, the sheriff’s department said in a release.

When asked, the school district and sheriff’s department would not say how many students or teachers were injured. Principal Corey Wright said he personally came to the cafeteria to help break up the fight.

Cell phone video circulating online helped the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office charge the five students, who range in age from 15 to 18.

“This incident was more than just a school fight and will be dealt with in the criminal justice system,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said. “This fight involved multiple students and disrupted school and our entire community.”

