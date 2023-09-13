SkyView
‘Your wish is our command’: 8-year-girl granted wish to a be trainer at aquarium

A wish is coming true for an 8-year-old girl diagnosed with a genetic disease.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A wish is coming true for a Lowcountry 8-year-old girl diagnosed with a genetic disease.

Dana Khuel was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.

Make-a-Wish Foundation and Crews Subaru have joined together to grant Khuel a wish: To be a behind-the-scenes trainer at a major aquarium. Kuel will spend a full day as a behind-the-scenes trainer at Georgia Aquarium, according to Ken French, Crews Subaru marketing & events coordinator.

Brian Khuel, Dana’s father, says it took 14 months for the wish to be granted, from start to finish. He also says that Dana’s wish being granted will allow her to be taken on an experience that she will enjoy and interact with the animals.

After Dana walked in and was greeted by excited attendees, Crews Subaru told Dana, “Your wish is our command”. French says Crews Subaru does four Make-a-Wish grants a year and they use their own money to pay for the wish.

Brian Khuel says the family will be heading off for the special day next week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

