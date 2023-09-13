Volunteers needed to clean SC waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers are needed at nearly 100 locations across South Carolina for the 34th annual beach and river sweep on Saturday.

Each year thousands of people volunteer for the one-day litter cleanup of the state’s beaches, marshes and waterways.

The cleanup effort is a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium.

Last year, 16.5 tons of debris was cleared from waterways, officials said.

Saturday’s cleanup effort is scheduled from 9 a.m. - noon.

Those in coastal counties wishing to volunteer should visit scseagrant.org/bsrs-sites or contact Susan Ferris Hill at 843-953-2092 or susan.ferris.hill@scseagrant.org.

For inland counties, visit scdnr.hub.arcgis.com/pages/volunteer or contact Bill Marshall at 803-734-9096 or marshallb@dnr.sc.gov.

