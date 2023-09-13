USC’s Carolina Band Invited to 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New York City will be painted in garnet and black next year. The USC Carolina Band was invited to participate in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Band directors Cormac Cannon, Ph.D., Jay Jacobs, Ph.D., and Quintus Wrighten Jr., Ph.D., stopped by Midday to tell us about this historic announcement.

They also shared how the community can support the band on their journey to the Big Apple!

You can find sponsorship information below:

