SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

USC’s Carolina Band Invited to 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New York City will be painted in garnet and black next year. The USC Carolina Band was invited to participate in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Band directors Cormac Cannon, Ph.D., Jay Jacobs, Ph.D., and Quintus Wrighten Jr., Ph.D., stopped by Midday to tell us about this historic announcement.

They also shared how the community can support the band on their journey to the Big Apple!

You can find sponsorship information below:

USC band directors shared how the community can support the band on their journey to the Big...
USC band directors shared how the community can support the band on their journey to the Big Apple(CLEAR)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office
According to records, 45-year-old Lawrence Threatt was arrested Friday, Sept. 8., and charged...
Active U.S. Navy member charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said the victims were 34-year-old Joshua J. Jackson of...
Coroner identifies 2 men shot and killed in Richland County
The fair returns to Columbia Oct. 11 to 22 for its 154th year.
Discount admission tickets for South Carolina State Fair go on sale
Police said Shaniya Anderson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance locating 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

Horton was recognized by the American Red Cross and the City of Columbia Fire Department in a...
Blue Marlin’s head chef recognized for life saving act
James Michael Muller, 25, died Friday in the line of duty while battling an apartment fire in...
Tunnel to Towers Foundation announces to help family of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller financially
Donations collected to help the family of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller
Donations collected to help the family of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller
This is year number 36 for this massive community event.
It’s Greek to me and that means a lot of yum, yum!