Tunnel to Towers Foundation announces to help family of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller financially

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk, the foundation made the announcement to go above and beyond for the family of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller.

This is through the foundation’s First Responder Home Program, Tunnel to Towers aims to pay off mortgages of fallen law enforcement officers.

Irmo Fire Chief Mike Sonefeld joined WIS anchors Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw in the WIS studio.

