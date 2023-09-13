TROPICS: Hurricane Lee could impact New England over the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - By Sunday morning, Hurricane Lee may bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and storm surge to parts of the Northeast.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is a Category 2 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 MPH. Lee has started to weaken, thanks to it moving through cooler waters in the Atlantic Ocean.

Lee has finally began its northward turn. Thankfully, as Lee picks up forward momentum, it will stay far away from the Palmetto State. For the southeast US, Lee will bring strong rip currents and that’s it. There’s a greater concern for impacts to New England and portions of Canada, but that remains unclear at this time.

Deep in the Atlantic, Margot has maintained its strength. As of the latest advisory, Margot is a Category 1 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 90 MPH. Thankfully, no impacts to the Eastern Seaboard will occur from Margot.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance moving off of the western coast of Africa. This disturbance has a 90% chance of development over the next seven days. If this complex of storms, otherwise knows as ‘Invest Wave 97-L’, were able to strengthen into a named system, next up on the list is “Nigel”.

