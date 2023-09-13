SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Toledo Zoo welcomes 165-pound newborn giraffe calf

Toledo Zoo welcomes a 165-pound newborn giraffe calf.
Toledo Zoo welcomes a 165-pound newborn giraffe calf.(Toledo Zoo)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The Toledo Zoo announced its giraffe pair had given birth to a new calf on Saturday.

The 165-pound male, Franklin, was born to mom Tuli and dad Rocket.

Both the mother and the baby were examined and found to be in good health.

Zoo staff will introduce Franklin to the rest of the herd over the coming weeks.

He’s expected to make a public appearance at the Africa! exhibit later this month.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office
According to records, 45-year-old Lawrence Threatt was arrested Friday, Sept. 8., and charged...
Active U.S. Navy member charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said the victims were 34-year-old Joshua J. Jackson of...
Coroner identifies 2 men shot and killed in Richland County
The fair returns to Columbia Oct. 11 to 22 for its 154th year.
Discount admission tickets for South Carolina State Fair go on sale
Police said Shaniya Anderson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance locating 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

The 5th Solicitor’s Office reported a man has been convicted after dousing a woman in gasoline...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dosing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy shores up Republican support for Biden impeachment inquiry, as White House goes on offense
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania