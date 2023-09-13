SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living - Woofs & Whiskers: PetsInc

Big Mac is a young dog who’s full of energy, so PetsInc has started to look for a family that is a good fit for his needs.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Big Mac, a beautiful dog with a colorful coat and a playful personality.

He’s a young dog who’s full of energy, so PetsInc has started to look for a family that is a good fit for his needs.

To view more pets that are available for adoption, visit Pets Inc. where you can meet your future forever friend and make sure it is a perfect match. There, you’ll find a list of all the adoptable pets. And take a visit to PetsInc, too. You can meet your future forever friend and make sure it’s a perfect match.

If you’re not quite ready for the commitment of a pet, PetsInc is always looking for volunteers to help with the dogs and cats. If you want to take a pet home, try fostering a pet. PetsInc has so many other amazing animals available that you will be able to meet in the upcoming weeks.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office
According to records, 45-year-old Lawrence Threatt was arrested Friday, Sept. 8., and charged...
Active U.S. Navy member charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said the victims were 34-year-old Joshua J. Jackson of...
Coroner identifies 2 men shot and killed in Richland County
The fair returns to Columbia Oct. 11 to 22 for its 154th year.
Discount admission tickets for South Carolina State Fair go on sale
Police said Shaniya Anderson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance locating 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

Flight Adventure Park
Soda City Living: Flight Adventure Park
Big Mac is a young dog who’s full of energy, so PetsInc has started to look for a family that...
Soda City Living - Dogs available for adoption
Soda City Living - What to wear Wednesday
Soda City Live: Heyward's Distinguished Alumni Award
Soda City Live: Heyward/Lynhaven Career & Tech. Center Scholarship Gala: Honoring 50 years