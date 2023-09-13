Soda City Living - Woofs & Whiskers: PetsInc

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Big Mac, a beautiful dog with a colorful coat and a playful personality.

He’s a young dog who’s full of energy, so PetsInc has started to look for a family that is a good fit for his needs.

To view more pets that are available for adoption, visit Pets Inc. where you can meet your future forever friend and make sure it is a perfect match. There, you’ll find a list of all the adoptable pets. And take a visit to PetsInc, too. You can meet your future forever friend and make sure it’s a perfect match.

If you’re not quite ready for the commitment of a pet, PetsInc is always looking for volunteers to help with the dogs and cats. If you want to take a pet home, try fostering a pet. PetsInc has so many other amazing animals available that you will be able to meet in the upcoming weeks.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.