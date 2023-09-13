Soda City Living - What to wear Wednesdays, Just The Thing Boutique

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The BEST time of year for fashion is upon us, autumn.

The beautiful turning of the leaves and a time when this famously hot soda city weather calms down, and we meet again with a long-lost friend, some crisp and refreshing air.

The time to prepare your wardrobe is now, so you don’t get chilled to the core. It’s Wednesday, so that means it’s time for “What to Wear.”

Today, Soda City Living visits Just The Thing Boutique on Devine Street in Columbia.

The owner, Tracy, is always a few steps ahead of fashion trends. She’ll describe looks from head to toe. Today, we’re checking out some looks where that will suit everyone. What will work this season are prints with a pop of color.

Tracy mentioned, that long dresses are comfy and a it’s a good “throw on” outfit that you can wear anywhere you go, whether that’s a social gathering, a nicer event, or just running around doing errands. Throw on some boots, heels, or sneakers, and call it a day. That’s a great kind of outfit.

