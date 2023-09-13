SkyView
Soda City Living: Flight Adventure Park

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s episode we are visiting Flight Adventure Park in Irmo, a great place to cool off in this famously hot Soda City weather.

In there, you can also maybe win some prizes in the arcade and check out the trampoline park to help get your kids nice and tired.

General Manager Brenshon, acted as our guide through everything Flight Adventure Park has to offer.

Flight Adventure Park also has an ice skating rink.

One of the skating rink’s coaches, Cassidy, started practicing at the rink around when the session started, so while we talked with Brenshon, we could see all the cool things she was doing like spins and footwork.

The ice rink also hosts charity hockey events for local law enforcement teams. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, and Columbia-Richland Fire Department have all hit the ice for a good cause.

There are public skating sessions every day, and if you don’t have your own skates, no worries, because you can rent a pair. They offer beginner lessons, then as you progress, you can work with a coach.

But that’s not all Flight Adventure Park has to offer.

The park also features a trampoline park, where you’ll meet Riley, who showed WIS a basketball court where you can go head-to-head with a friend and see who can dunk the basketball the best.

He also led us through the ninja warrior course. It’s meant for kids, but no matter what your age, you can test your strength and see if you can hold on to ropes and monkey bars through the course.

The park is full of fun stuff for kids of all ages, but when’s the best time to bring your little ones? Brenshon tells us about the best promotions Flight Adventure Park in Irmo has to offer and fun events you can check out for yourself.

