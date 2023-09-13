Soda City Living - Columbia’s 36th annual Greek Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From September 14th through 17th, get all your friends and family together to experience the culture and flavors of Greece, right here in the Midlands.

Columbia’s Greek Festival is happening at 1931 Sumter St. in Columbia.

From music to atmosphere, food, and Greek culture... this is your chance to be Greek for a week! Or-- a long week-END.

And you can celebrate for even longer by shopping at the Greek Festival’s grocery store. There, church members have prepared dishes that you can buy and take home, stick in your freezer, and then bake them whenever you want.

Also this year, the Greek Festival is selling a cookbook so you can learn how to make Greek food at home! If you have a taste for Greek and Mediterranean food quite often, you should be checking out that recipe book.

If you’ve never been, the Greek Festival is such a fun time and there are so many different foods to try. I highly recommend the baklava sundae. Soft service ice cream with baklava on top. What could be better?

There’s nothing better than walking around, smelling the wonderful smells, and celebrating the beautiful Greek culture while music plays in the background. You’ll feel like you’re part of a big, Greek family.

