Soda City Live: New Online and Interactive Screener for Kids Mental Health

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- September is Suicide Prevention Month.

We’ve talked about adults’ struggles with depression and suicide- but what about our youth? They may not experience the same stress that adults do but they still need the same support.

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) and the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy (SCDCA) have teamed up to offer a new online interactive screener for kids to help parents to be proactive in giving children the potentially lifesaving help they may need.

