Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: Suicide Prevention and Awareness

Lexington Medical Center has suicide education program to help citizens be learn the warning...
Lexington Medical Center has suicide education program to help citizens be learn the warning signs of suicide and ways to help bring awareness to prevent someone from taking their own life.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Lexington Medical Center has a suicide education program to help citizens learn the warning signs of suicide and ways to help bring awareness to prevent someone from taking their own life.

Visit this link for more information.

