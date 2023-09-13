Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: Suicide Prevention and Awareness

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Lexington Medical Center has a suicide education program to help citizens learn the warning signs of suicide and ways to help bring awareness to prevent someone from taking their own life.

Visit this link for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.