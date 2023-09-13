Police: Man arrested for carrying more than 200 lbs. of Marijuana

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested a man they said was carrying more than 200 pounds of Marijuana in his car.

According to SCSO, Zhiyong Che, 30, was pulled over after a deputy noticed his car was heading south on I-95 less than a vehicle length from the car in front of him.

While talking to him, deputies said Che admitted to carrying more than 200 pounds of marijuana after they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 224 pounds of marijuana in 224 packages.

Che was charged with trafficking marijuana 100 pounds or more and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center. Deputies said Che will have his bond hearing on Wednesday.

