Police: 13-year-old girl found safe

Police said Shaniya Anderson returned home and is safe.
Police said Shaniya Anderson returned home and is safe.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is reporting that 13-year-old Shaniya Anderson was found safe.

She was originally reported as an overnight runaway when she was last seen walking from the Park North Apartments on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Investigators have since then said she has returned home safe.

