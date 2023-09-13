SkyView
Orangeburg man arrested, accused of kidnapping and strangling woman

Sheriffs have announced the arrest of a man who has been accused of strangling and kidnapping a woman.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriffs have announced the arrest of a man who has been accused of strangling and kidnapping a woman.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported Deputy Logan responded to a residence on Sept. 10 at the 2000 block of Addidas Street for a domestic call.

Deputy Logan said while speaking with the female victim, she said her child’s father, Jermell Fogle, was upset because she returned home from Ridgeville, the victim added that Fogle came into the bedroom she was sleeping in, pulled the covers off her, then jumped on top of her, placing his knees on her arms, and began choking her.

According to an incident report, Fogle then took an unknown weapon, cutting the victim’s dress straps. and took the victim outside in the backyard.

Fogle then made the victim come back inside the home and told her ”I will kill you tonight,” and walked towards the bedroom where he had multiple firearms.

The victim then ran out of the front door screaming for help. She made it safely to the neighbor’s home on the same block, said law enforcement.

A victim advocate arrived at the scene to help the victim through the process said authorities, Deputy Logan tried to contact Fogle at the home. When he knocked on the front door a gunshot was heard from inside of the house, and dispatch was notified about the situation.

OCSO investigators tried to call Fogle several times, but it went straight to voicemail. OCSO deputies also tried calling Fogle’s son’s phone and it went straight to voicemail as well. Sirens were used by deputies to try and get someone to the door but were unsuccessful, that is when OSCU SWAT was called for help.

OCSO SWAT teams got into the door after a search warrant was obtained from an Orangeburg County magistrate judge.

