Man shot and killed in Clarendon County identified

By Jordyn Markhoff and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) identified a man who died in a fatal shooting Monday.

The shooting happened at Homer Drive in the Summerton area.

Deputies said 71-year-old Henry Allen was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

A suspect was detained while deputies were at the scene.

Deputies said an autopsy will be performed on Thursday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

