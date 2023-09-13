Lineman dies while on the job in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Black River Electric Cooperative employee has died after an accident on the job in Kershaw County.

According to Black River CEO Charlie Allen, a crew was working on Canty Hill Road in Cassatt, when the lineman came across a piece of equipment that became energized.

At the scene CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts were made until the paramedics arrived.

“Black River is a close-knit family, and we are devastated with this loss,” said Black River CEO Charlie Allen.

The worker was later pronounced dead at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center.

“We are praying for his family and his fellow linemen, and all of the people who called him a friend. He had the best personality, loved to talk to everyone, and adored his wife and children. Words cannot express how much he will be missed,” continued Allen.

