Large fight breaks out at Kershaw County school cafeteria
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the cafeteria at Lugoff-Elgin High School earlier today.
According to school Principal Corey Wright, a fight broke out when several students approached one student.
The fight was broken up by several teachers, coaches, the school resource officer, and the principal.
No students or staff were hurt in the process of the altercation.
The sheriff’s office said as they investigate, criminal charges are pending.
“This type of incident will not be tolerated at any Kershaw County school. The safety of our schools will not be compromised by the violent actions of a small percentage of students. I am thankful for the quick response by school staff and our SRO. They ended the incident quickly and possibly prevented serious injuries. We are investigating the incident and plan to hold everyone involved accountable up to criminal prosecution,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.
Statement from Lugoff-Elgin High School Principal:
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.
Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.