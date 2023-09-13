Large fight breaks out at Kershaw County school cafeteria

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the cafeteria at Lugoff-Elgin High School earlier today.

According to school Principal Corey Wright, a fight broke out when several students approached one student.

The fight was broken up by several teachers, coaches, the school resource officer, and the principal.

No students or staff were hurt in the process of the altercation.

The sheriff’s office said as they investigate, criminal charges are pending.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated at any Kershaw County school. The safety of our schools will not be compromised by the violent actions of a small percentage of students. I am thankful for the quick response by school staff and our SRO. They ended the incident quickly and possibly prevented serious injuries. We are investigating the incident and plan to hold everyone involved accountable up to criminal prosecution,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Statement from Lugoff-Elgin High School Principal:

I wanted to make you aware of an incident that took place in the cafeteria before school started this morning. Several students approached another student, resulting in a fight. Our school resource officer (SRO), several teachers/coaches and myself quickly responded and broke up the altercation. No students or staff members were seriously injured. The students involved in the incident will be disciplined according to policy. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and criminal charges are pending. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and will not tolerate violence on our campus. Your student may talk to you about this tonight, so we wanted you to also hear this from us as soon as possible. We wanted to make you aware of what occurred to prevent the spread of rumor and misinformation about the incident. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. Thank you

