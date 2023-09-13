SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Large fight breaks out at Kershaw County school cafeteria

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the...
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the cafeteria at Lugoff-Elgin High School earlier today.(Live 5)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the cafeteria at Lugoff-Elgin High School earlier today.

According to school Principal Corey Wright, a fight broke out when several students approached one student.

The fight was broken up by several teachers, coaches, the school resource officer, and the principal.

No students or staff were hurt in the process of the altercation.

The sheriff’s office said as they investigate, criminal charges are pending.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated at any Kershaw County school. The safety of our schools will not be compromised by the violent actions of a small percentage of students. I am thankful for the quick response by school staff and our SRO. They ended the incident quickly and possibly prevented serious injuries. We are investigating the incident and plan to hold everyone involved accountable up to criminal prosecution,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Statement from Lugoff-Elgin High School Principal:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office
According to records, 45-year-old Lawrence Threatt was arrested Friday, Sept. 8., and charged...
Active U.S. Navy member charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said the victims were 34-year-old Joshua J. Jackson of...
Coroner identifies 2 men shot and killed in Richland County
The fair returns to Columbia Oct. 11 to 22 for its 154th year.
Discount admission tickets for South Carolina State Fair go on sale
Police said Shaniya Anderson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance locating 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

WIS
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee could impact New England over the weekend
The 5th Solicitor’s Office reported a man has been convicted after dousing a woman in gasoline...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We can’t shake off storm chances just yet
Zhiyong Che was charged with trafficking marijuana 100 pounds or more
Police: Man arrested for carrying more than 200 lbs. of Marijuana