FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We can’t shake off storm chances just yet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Be mindful this afternoon, we we will continue to hold on to spotty storm chances later in the day with a cold front!

First Alert Headlines

· Spotty afternoon storms on Wednesday as a cold front slowly moves through the Palmetto State.

· Behind the next cold front, fall-like air returns into Thursday and beyond.

· Plentiful sunshine works back to the region from Friday though the upcoming weekend.

· Upper 50s are likely for Saturday morning!

First Alert Summary

Good morning all! Our current cold front finally works to slowly push across South Carolina later today into tonight, bringing us a 40% chance of showers and storms, so stay weather aware. Highs reach the mid-80s.

The front passes through by Thursday, and temps are a bit more comfortable with highs in the low 80s. A couple showers could linger.

Friday morning our low temp is near 60 or just above, and highs reach the low 80s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure builds over the region keeping our skies clear. This lasts into Saturday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s! Sunshine should hold into Sunday too.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Spotty showers and storms in the afternoon. Most highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Sunshine increases into the afternoon. Less humid and cooler! Highs in the low-80s.

Friday: Just a few clouds. Comfortable, with highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: A cool start with lows in the upper 50s! Highs reach the low 80s under a great deal of sun.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and pleasant with more highs in the low 80s.

