FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 1600 block of Main Street temporarily closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported the 1600 block of Main Street between Taylor and Blanding Street will be temporarily closed on Wednesday.

Police said the closure will be from 7 a.m. until noon for lighting system repairs.

Commuters are advised to use caution and stay alert in those areas.

🚨The 1600 block of Main St. between Taylor & Blanding Sts. will be temporarily closed tomorrow from 7 a.m. - Noon for repairs to the lighting system. Please use caution ⚠️ & stay alert in those areas. pic.twitter.com/xzEmRhi4Hb — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 13, 2023

