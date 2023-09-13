FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 1600 block of Main Street temporarily closed

SkyView
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported the 1600 block of Main Street between Taylor and Blanding Street will be temporarily closed on Wednesday.

Police said the closure will be from 7 a.m. until noon for lighting system repairs.

Commuters are advised to use caution and stay alert in those areas.

