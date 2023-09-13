SkyView
Blue Marlin’s head chef recognized for life saving act

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After saving the life of a kitchen employee in January, a head chef was recognized Monday for the act.

On the morning of Jan. 12, Maegan Horton performed CPR on a kitchen staff who had collapsed and stopped breathing in the kitchen of the Blue Marlin restaurant. The quick thinking and life-saving instruction saved the life of the employee while emergency responders were on the way.

The firefighters that arrived on the scene ― Fire Captain William Cunningham, Senior Firefighter William Harrelson, Senior Firefighter Patrick Hayes, and Firefighter Robert Ford, Jr. ― were also recognized during a city council meeting in March. They received the City’s Safety Medallion for their efforts during the incident.

Horton was recognized by the American Red Cross and the City of Columbia Fire Department in a ceremony at the restaurant. She was given a certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.

